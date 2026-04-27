The Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast

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U.S. Airmen from the 95th Reconnaissance Squadron observe a presentation on Lt. Gen. James Doolittle and his famous Doolittle Raiders at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 20, 2026. The presentation commemorated the courage, sacrifice, and innovation demonstrated by Airmen during the raids on Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)