U.S. Airmen from the 95th Reconnaissance Squadron observe a presentation on Lt. Gen. James Doolittle and his famous Doolittle Raiders at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 20, 2026. The presentation commemorated the courage, sacrifice, and innovation demonstrated by Airmen during the raids on Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 06:32
|Photo ID:
|9644801
|VIRIN:
|260420-F-WG663-1354
|Resolution:
|7408x5504
|Size:
|6.63 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.