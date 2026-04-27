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    The Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast [Image 2 of 6]

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    The Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.31.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 95th Reconnaissance Squadron gathered at Jake’s Free House, a heritage hall, to honor the heroic acts of those who served during the Doolittle Raid for the 84th anniversary of the mission at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 20, 2026. Six of the 16 aircraft flown during the Doolittle Raid belonged to the 95th RS’s predecessor, the 95th Bombardment Squadron, including “Whiskey Pete, “The Green Hornet”, and “The Ruptured Duck.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2020
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 06:32
    Photo ID: 9644798
    VIRIN: 260420-F-WG663-1351
    Resolution: 7322x5504
    Size: 4.96 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast
    The Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast
    The Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast
    The Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast
    The Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast
    The Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast

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    Legacy
    55th OG
    95th RS
    WWII
    Heritage
    Doolittle Raiders

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