The Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 95th Reconnaissance Squadron gathered at Jake’s Free House, a heritage hall, to honor the heroic acts of those who served during the Doolittle Raid for the 84th anniversary of the mission at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, April 20, 2026. Six of the 16 aircraft flown during the Doolittle Raid belonged to the 95th RS’s predecessor, the 95th Bombardment Squadron, including “Whiskey Pete, “The Green Hornet”, and “The Ruptured Duck.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)