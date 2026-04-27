A dartboard adorned with the 95th Reconnaissance Squadron’s mascot, “Jake”, hangs on the wall in the squadron's heritage building at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 20, 2026. Personnel from the 95th RS congregated to observe the annual Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 06:32
|Photo ID:
|9644797
|VIRIN:
|260420-F-WG663-1348
|Resolution:
|6657x5183
|Size:
|4.94 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.