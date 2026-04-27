The Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A dartboard adorned with the 95th Reconnaissance Squadron’s mascot, “Jake”, hangs on the wall in the squadron's heritage building at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 20, 2026. Personnel from the 95th RS congregated to observe the annual Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)