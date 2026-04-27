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    The Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast [Image 4 of 6]

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    The Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.31.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Steven Warner, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron commander, speaks on the meaning behind the Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast inside of the squadrons’ heritage building at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 20, 2026. The squadron viewed a live stream of the main event broadcasted from the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton, Ohio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2020
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 06:32
    Photo ID: 9644800
    VIRIN: 260420-F-WG663-1353
    Resolution: 5366x3658
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast
    The Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast
    The Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast
    The Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast
    The Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast
    The Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast

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    TAGS

    Legacy
    55th OG
    95th RS
    WWII
    Heritage
    Doolittle Raiders

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