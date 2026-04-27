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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Steven Warner, 95th Reconnaissance Squadron commander, speaks on the meaning behind the Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast inside of the squadrons’ heritage building at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 20, 2026. The squadron viewed a live stream of the main event broadcasted from the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton, Ohio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cody J. A. Mott)