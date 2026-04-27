Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 164th Airlift Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard, sits on display during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 25, 2026. The two-day event also featured performances by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue parachute team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)