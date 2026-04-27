Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house

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Travis Air Force Base Honor Guard present the colors while the Ladies of Liberty sing the national anthem during the Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 25, 2026. The two-day event also featured performances by the Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” and U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue parachute team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)