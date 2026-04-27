Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house

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U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue parachuting team perform canopy maneuvers during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 25, 2026. Wings of Blue is the U.S. Air Force Academy team responsible for training cadets in freefall parachuting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)