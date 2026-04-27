A U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” sits parked on the flight line during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 25, 2026. The Thunderbirds highlight the coordination and skill required to maintain modern air superiority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 19:03
|Photo ID:
|9643952
|VIRIN:
|260425-F-OY799-1172
|Resolution:
|6304x3546
|Size:
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house [Image 107 of 107], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.