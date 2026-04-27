U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue parachuting team perform canopy maneuvers during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 25, 2026. Wings of Blue is the U.S. Air Force Academy team responsible for training cadets in freefall parachuting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 19:03
|Photo ID:
|9643939
|VIRIN:
|260425-F-OY799-1793
|Resolution:
|6020x3386
|Size:
|5.47 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house [Image 107 of 107], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.