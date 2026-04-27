Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house

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The Band of the Golden West sings during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 25, 2026. The two-day event also featured performances by the Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” and U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue parachute team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)