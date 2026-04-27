USecAF Visits Barksdale

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Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier, right, presents a challenge coin to Senior Airman William Tabor, 2nd Operations Support Squadron intelligence lead trainer, during a tour at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 10, 2026. Tabor was recognized for his efforts rebuilding the training program which helped increase proficiency and retention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)