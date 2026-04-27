Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier, right, presents a challenge coin to Senior Airman William Tabor, 2nd Operations Support Squadron intelligence lead trainer, during a tour at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 10, 2026. Tabor was recognized for his efforts rebuilding the training program which helped increase proficiency and retention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 13:25
|Photo ID:
|9642630
|VIRIN:
|260410-F-JL714-1257
|Resolution:
|4104x2731
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USecAF Visits Barksdale [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jaiyah Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.