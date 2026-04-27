USecAF Visits Barksdale

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Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier, right, presents a challenge coin to Master Sgt. Taylor Eager, left, 2nd Medical Group pharmacy flight chief, during a tour at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 10, 2026. Eager was recognized for her leadership skills and operating outside of her primary career field as a bio medical equipment technician. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)