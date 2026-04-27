Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier, right, presents a challenge coin to Master Sgt. Taylor Eager, left, 2nd Medical Group pharmacy flight chief, during a tour at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 10, 2026. Eager was recognized for her leadership skills and operating outside of her primary career field as a bio medical equipment technician. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 13:25
|Photo ID:
|9642616
|VIRIN:
|260410-F-JL714-1243
|Resolution:
|3760x2502
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USecAF Visits Barksdale [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jaiyah Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.