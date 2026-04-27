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    USecAF Visits Barksdale [Image 3 of 10]

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    USecAF Visits Barksdale

    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier, right, presents a challenge coin to Master Sgt. Taylor Eager, left, 2nd Medical Group pharmacy flight chief, during a tour at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 10, 2026. Eager was recognized for her leadership skills and operating outside of her primary career field as a bio medical equipment technician. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 13:25
    Photo ID: 9642616
    VIRIN: 260410-F-JL714-1243
    Resolution: 3760x2502
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USecAF Visits Barksdale [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jaiyah Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USecAF Visits Barksdale
    USecAF Visits Barksdale
    USecAF Visits Barksdale
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