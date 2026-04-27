USecAF Visits Barksdale

From right, U.S. Air Force Gen. S.L. Davis, Commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, Lt. Col. Michael Devita, 2nd Operations Group deputy commander, Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier, and Col. Chris Cain, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, listen to a brief during an immersion tour at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 10, 2026. The B-52 is capable of sustained operations and rapid response, delivering credible combat capabilities worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 13:25
|Photo ID:
|9642609
|VIRIN:
|260410-F-JL714-1494
|Resolution:
|5790x3852
|Size:
|5.73 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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