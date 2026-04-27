Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier, right, presents a challenge coin to Staff Sgt. Courtney Decker, left, 2nd Contracting Squadron contract specialist, during a tour at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 10, 2026. Decker was recognized for completing a contract certification exam with a high score and establishing a study group for the same certification exam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 13:25
|Photo ID:
|9642621
|VIRIN:
|260410-F-JL714-1249
|Resolution:
|3670x2442
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USecAF Visits Barksdale [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jaiyah Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.