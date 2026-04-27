USecAF Visits Barksdale

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Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier, right, presents a challenge coin to Staff Sgt. Courtney Decker, left, 2nd Contracting Squadron contract specialist, during a tour at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 10, 2026. Decker was recognized for completing a contract certification exam with a high score and establishing a study group for the same certification exam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)