USecAF Visits Barksdale

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Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier, right, presents a challenge coin to Senior Master Sgt. Raymond Elmendorf, left, 2nd Munitions Squadron production flight chief, during a tour at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 10, 2026. Elmendorf was recognized for his leadership over the Airmen responsible for the build-up and delivery of all direct attack and stand-off munitions flown by the B-52H Stratofortress aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)