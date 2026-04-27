(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USecAF Visits Barksdale [Image 2 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USecAF Visits Barksdale

    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier, right, presents a challenge coin to Senior Master Sgt. Raymond Elmendorf, left, 2nd Munitions Squadron production flight chief, during a tour at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 10, 2026. Elmendorf was recognized for his leadership over the Airmen responsible for the build-up and delivery of all direct attack and stand-off munitions flown by the B-52H Stratofortress aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 13:25
    Photo ID: 9642612
    VIRIN: 260410-F-JL714-1239
    Resolution: 3329x2215
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USecAF Visits Barksdale [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jaiyah Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USecAF Visits Barksdale
    USecAF Visits Barksdale
    USecAF Visits Barksdale
    USecAF Visits Barksdale
    USecAF Visits Barksdale
    USecAF Visits Barksdale
    USecAF Visits Barksdale
    USecAF Visits Barksdale
    USecAF Visits Barksdale
    USecAF Visits Barksdale

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2BW
    USecAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery