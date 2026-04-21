Balikatan 2026: 317th AW brings I MEF fuel systems to Basco, Philippines

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From left, U.S. Air Force Capt. Madeleine Knapp, Capt. John Toohey, 1st Lt. Kaden Colling, all pilots assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron, monitor C-130J Super Hercules flight controls during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Batan Island, Philippines, April 20, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)