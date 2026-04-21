Balikatan 2026: 317th AW brings I MEF fuel systems to Basco, Philippines

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An Ultra-Light Tactical Vehicle and Tactical Air Ground Refueling System are unloaded from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron to supply U.S. Marines with fuel equipment in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026, Batan Island, Philippines, April 20, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)