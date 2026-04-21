Balikatan 2026: 317th AW brings I MEF fuel systems to Basco, Philippines

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dakota Fox, a loadmaster assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron, prepares a Tactical Air Ground Refueling System for load in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Lal-lo, Philippines, April 20, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)