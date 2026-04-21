Balikatan 2026: 317th AW brings I MEF fuel systems to Basco, Philippines

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Taylor DeVinney, left, and Senior Airman Dakota Fox, center, both loadmasters assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron, load a Tactical Air Ground Refueling System alongside U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 371 onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft for airlift to Batan Island, Philippines in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Lal-lo, Philippines, April 20, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)