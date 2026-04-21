Balikatan 2026: 317th AW brings I MEF fuel systems to Basco, Philippines

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U.S. Marines assigned to I Marine Expeditionary Force gather equipment from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Batan Island, Philippines, April 20, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)