Balikatan 2026: 317th AW brings I MEF fuel systems to Basco, Philippines

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U.S. Air Force Capt. John Toohey, a pilot assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron, monitors flight controls on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft prior to departing in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Basco Airport, Batan Island, Philippines, April 20, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)