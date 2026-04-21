Balikatan 2026: 2-35 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, conducts 81mm Scorpion Live Fire Exercise

U.S. Soldiers with Multi-Purpose Company, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 25th
Infantry Division, prepare mortar rounds during a live-fire exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan
2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 24, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual
exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the
strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our
commitment to regional peace and prosperity.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 05:38
|Photo ID:
|9641699
|VIRIN:
|260424-A-PH171-1410
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|7.99 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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