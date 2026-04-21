Balikatan 2026: 2-35 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, conducts 81mm Scorpion Live Fire Exercise

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U.S. Soldiers with Multi-Purpose Company, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 25th

Infantry Division, prepare mortar rounds during a live-fire exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan

2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 24, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual

exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the

strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our

commitment to regional peace and prosperity.