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    Balikatan 2026: 2-35 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, conducts 81mm Scorpion Live Fire Exercise [Image 6 of 8]

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    Balikatan 2026: 2-35 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, conducts 81mm Scorpion Live Fire Exercise

    PHILIPPINES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Parsons 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Soldiers with Multi-Purpose Company, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 25th
    Infantry Division, prepare mortar rounds during a live-fire exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan
    2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 24, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual
    exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the
    strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our
    commitment to regional peace and prosperity.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 05:38
    Photo ID: 9641695
    VIRIN: 260424-A-PH171-7312
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 6.03 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 2026: 2-35 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, conducts 81mm Scorpion Live Fire Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Benjamin Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 2026: 2-35 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, conducts 81mm Scorpion Live Fire Exercise
    Balikatan 2026: 2-35 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, conducts 81mm Scorpion Live Fire Exercise
    Balikatan 2026: 2-35 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, conducts 81mm Scorpion Live Fire Exercise
    Balikatan 2026: 2-35 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, conducts 81mm Scorpion Live Fire Exercise
    Balikatan 2026: 2-35 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, conducts 81mm Scorpion Live Fire Exercise
    Balikatan 2026: 2-35 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, conducts 81mm Scorpion Live Fire Exercise
    Balikatan 2026: 2-35 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, conducts 81mm Scorpion Live Fire Exercise
    Balikatan 2026: 2-35 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, conducts 81mm Scorpion Live Fire Exercise

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