Balikatan 2026: 2-35 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, conducts 81mm Scorpion Live Fire Exercise

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U.S. Army Spc. Riley Bowling, an indirect fire infantryman with Multi-Purpose Company, 2nd

Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, provides instructions on the 81mm

Scorpion Autonomous Engagement System during a live-fire exercise as part of Exercise

Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 24, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding

annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents

the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our

commitment to regional peace and prosperity.