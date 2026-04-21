U.S. Army Spc. Riley Bowling, an indirect fire infantryman with Multi-Purpose Company, 2nd
Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, prepares to fire an 81mm Scorpion
Autonomous Engagement System during a live-fire event as a part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at
Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 24, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise
between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of
our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to
regional peace and prosperity.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 05:38
|Photo ID:
|9641692
|VIRIN:
|260424-A-PH171-1762
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 2026: 2-35 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, conducts 81mm Scorpion Live Fire Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Benjamin Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.