Balikatan 2026: 2-35 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, conducts 81mm Scorpion Live Fire Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Riley Bowling, an indirect fire infantryman with Multi-Purpose Company, 2nd

Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, prepares to fire an 81mm Scorpion

Autonomous Engagement System during a live-fire event as a part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at

Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 24, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise

between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of

our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to

regional peace and prosperity.