Balikatan 2026: 2-35 Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, conducts 81mm Scorpion Live Fire Exercise

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U.S. Soldiers with Multi-Purpose Company, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 25th

Infantry Division, fire an 81mm Scorpion Autonomous Engagement System during a live-fire

event as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 24, 2026.

Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and

U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force,

and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity.