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    Order of Saint Maurice- Centurion [Image 1 of 6]

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    Order of Saint Maurice- Centurion

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Col. Thaddeus J. Clark presents Command Sgt. Maj. John (David) Wright with the Order of Saint Maurice- Centurion for his accomplishments as an infantryman. The Order of Saint Maurice is a prestigious award bestowed by the National Infantry Association and the U.S. Army Chief of Infantry to recognize significant contributions to the Infantry community. It honors infantrymen, supporters, and spouses who demonstrate high standards of integrity, character, and professional competence. (courtesy photo by Col. Thaddeus J. Clark)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 17:07
    Photo ID: 9641050
    VIRIN: 260109-A-PW424-4014
    Resolution: 829x1073
    Size: 346.91 KB
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    GALLERY

    Order of Saint Maurice- Centurion
    Final Fitness Event
    Final Fitness Event
    Found Memories
    Father and Son
    Drill Sergeants in 1989

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    Order of St. Maurice
    11B Infantryman
    infantry

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