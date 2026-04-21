Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Thaddeus J. Clark presents Command Sgt. Maj. John (David) Wright with the Order of Saint Maurice- Centurion for his accomplishments as an infantryman. The Order of Saint Maurice is a prestigious award bestowed by the National Infantry Association and the U.S. Army Chief of Infantry to recognize significant contributions to the Infantry community. It honors infantrymen, supporters, and spouses who demonstrate high standards of integrity, character, and professional competence. (courtesy photo by Col. Thaddeus J. Clark)