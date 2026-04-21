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    Father and Son [Image 5 of 6]

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    Father and Son

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Staff Sgt. John (David) Wright (on the right) stands with his father, Sgt. 1st Class John William Wright, while both perform the drill sergeant duties. Army drill sergeants transform civilians into soldiers by instilling discipline, teaching basic combat skills, and fostering teamwork during initial entry training. Both father and son served together as a family tradition (photo courtesy of Col. Thaddeus J. Clark).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 17:07
    Photo ID: 9641047
    VIRIN: 260426-A-PW424-3754
    Resolution: 710x960
    Size: 471.76 KB
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    GALLERY

    Order of Saint Maurice- Centurion
    Final Fitness Event
    Final Fitness Event
    Found Memories
    Father and Son
    Drill Sergeants in 1989

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    drill sergeant
    service
    retirement
    trandition

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