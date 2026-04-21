Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. John (David) Wright (on the right) stands with his father, Sgt. 1st Class John William Wright, while both perform the drill sergeant duties. Army drill sergeants transform civilians into soldiers by instilling discipline, teaching basic combat skills, and fostering teamwork during initial entry training. Both father and son served together as a family tradition (photo courtesy of Col. Thaddeus J. Clark).