Staff Sgt. John (David) Wright (on the right) stands with his father, Sgt. 1st Class John William Wright, while both perform the drill sergeant duties. Army drill sergeants transform civilians into soldiers by instilling discipline, teaching basic combat skills, and fostering teamwork during initial entry training. Both father and son served together as a family tradition (photo courtesy of Col. Thaddeus J. Clark).
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2026 17:07
|Photo ID:
|9641047
|VIRIN:
|260426-A-PW424-3754
|Resolution:
|710x960
|Size:
|471.76 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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Command Sgt. Maj. John “David” Wright Culminates The Full Army Reserve Experience
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