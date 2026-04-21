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    Drill Sergeants in 1989 [Image 6 of 6]

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    Drill Sergeants in 1989

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Command Sgt. Maj. John (David) Wright is posing in formation with his drill sergeant company for annual training in 1989 on Ft. Jackson, South Carolina. (courtesy photo by Col. Thaddeus J. Clark)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 17:07
    Photo ID: 9641045
    VIRIN: 260426-A-PW424-4416
    Resolution: 1980x1397
    Size: 656.01 KB
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    GALLERY

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    Final Fitness Event
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    basic training
    BCT
    Ft. Jackson
    graduation

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