Command Sgt. Maj. John (David) Wright is posing in formation with his drill sergeant company for annual training in 1989 on Ft. Jackson, South Carolina. (courtesy photo by Col. Thaddeus J. Clark)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2026 17:07
|Photo ID:
|9641045
|VIRIN:
|260426-A-PW424-4416
|Resolution:
|1980x1397
|Size:
|656.01 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Drill Sergeants in 1989 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Command Sgt. Maj. John “David” Wright Culminates The Full Army Reserve Experience
No keywords found.