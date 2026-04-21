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    Found Memories [Image 4 of 6]

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    Found Memories

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Command Sgt. Maj. John (David) Wright shakes hands with Gen. (Ret.) Colin L. Powell during the Army Ball in 1998 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (courtesy photo by Col. Thaddeus J. Clark)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 17:07
    Photo ID: 9641048
    VIRIN: 260426-A-PW424-2954
    Resolution: 1214x1857
    Size: 413.89 KB
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Found Memories [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Order of Saint Maurice- Centurion
    Final Fitness Event
    Final Fitness Event
    Found Memories
    Father and Son
    Drill Sergeants in 1989

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Command Sgt. Maj. John “David” Wright Culminates The Full Army Reserve Experience

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    Powell
    Army ball
    ball

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