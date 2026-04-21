Found Memories

Command Sgt. Maj. John (David) Wright shakes hands with Gen. (Ret.) Colin L. Powell during the Army Ball in 1998 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (courtesy photo by Col. Thaddeus J. Clark)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2026 17:07
|Photo ID:
|9641048
|VIRIN:
|260426-A-PW424-2954
|Resolution:
|1214x1857
|Size:
|413.89 KB
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
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|6
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Command Sgt. Maj. John “David” Wright Culminates The Full Army Reserve Experience
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