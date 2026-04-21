Command Sgt. Maj. John “David” Wright Culminates The Full Army Reserve Experience

Courtesy Photo | Col. Thaddeus J. Clark asked Command Sgt. Maj. John (David) Wright to lead his last physical fitness session during the brigade’s annual training brief at Ft. Jackson, South Carolina. They pose at the basic combat training rites of passage platform. (courtesy photo by Col. Thaddeus J. Clark) see less | View Image Page

The entire Army Reserve experience is what Command Sgt. Maj. John “David” Wright, Mission Command Support Group, 81st Readiness Division, had during his career. The command sergeant major retired on April 1, 2026.

Command Sgt. Maj. Wright culminated 42 years of service, from his enlistment just after his 18th birthday in high school to the mandatory removal age of 60. A native of North Carolina, David has always maintained a high level of readiness and is more than capable of continuing to serve well past his current age. He completed Infantry One Station Unit Training in 1984 during a hot summer at Fort Benning, Georgia.

“We wanted to make sure it was a special exit for an infantry Soldier that has spent his entire adult life serving the Army. During our brigade headquarters Christmas party, we presented him with a full-sized shadow box crafted by veteran hands shaped as the command sergeant major rank, so he could start enjoying it in advance of retirement,” said Col. Thaddeus J. Clark, Mission Command Support Group commander.

The Order of St. Maurice - Centurion was also presented by Col. Clark for Command Sgt. Maj. Wright’s accomplishments as an infantryman. The command sergeant major had deployments for Operation Iraqi Freedom with the 10th Mountain Division as an infantryman, Operation Enduring Freedom with Task Force Marshall as a first sergeant, and as a brigade command sergeant major for Operation Inherent Resolve in Kuwait. Command Sgt. Maj. Wright later conducted exercises in Japan, Jordan, and Korea, which all made lasting impacts on the infantry branch.

Command Sgt. Maj. Wright is an amazing leader, serving in the command sergeant major role for 15 years since graduating from the resident Sergeant Major Academy in 2011. His passion for his Soldiers, civilians, and families was paramount under his authority. He chose to work until the very last day when Operation Epic Fury started, while simultaneously completing his retirement activities. Command Sgt. Maj. Wright closely tracked the welfare of small brigade elements of mobilized Soldiers in and out of the theater during the beginning stage of that operation.

Col. Clark concluded by stating, “I know Command Sgt. Maj. Wright will be giving back to the community as a dedicated veteran starting on the 2nd of April 2026. From 18 years old to 60 years old, the command sergeant major was an amazing Soldier, and he always will be!

“It has been an amazingly fast ride. I never thought I would do a full 42 years, and I wish I could get an extension to continue on, but I will help Soldiers as a retired veteran here soon. I just love taking care of Soldier issues and got so much enjoyment when I fixed them, and they stayed motivated,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Wright.

Command Sergeant Major Wright's monumental 42-year career is more than just a historical record; it is a masterclass in servant leadership and a testament to the profound impact one individual can have. His journey from a young Soldier to a revered command sergeant major serves as a powerful beacon for all who wear the uniform. He didn't just serve his time; he invested his life, pouring his passion and energy into the well-being and success of his Soldiers.

As he transitions from "Soldier" to "Veteran," his mission evolves, but his purpose remains unchanged. His legacy is not etched in stone but lives and breathes in the countless leaders he has mentored and the Soldiers whose lives he has forever changed. Command Sgt. Maj. Wright's story is a powerful reminder that a career of service is not about the years you put in, but the dedication you put into the years. His unwavering commitment challenges us all to leave our own formations better than we found them, to lead with purpose, and to remain, in spirit and in action, always ready.

For one final time: Mission Ready! Always Ready!