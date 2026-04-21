Final Fitness Event

Col. Thaddeus J. Clark asked Command Sgt. Maj. John (David) Wright to lead his last physical fitness session during the brigade’s annual training brief at Ft. Jackson, South Carolina. They pose at the basic combat training rites of passage platform. (courtesy photo by Col. Thaddeus J. Clark)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2026 17:07
|Photo ID:
|9641040
|VIRIN:
|260214-A-PW424-2636
|Resolution:
|1160x805
|Size:
|298.66 KB
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
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Command Sgt. Maj. John “David” Wright Culminates The Full Army Reserve Experience
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