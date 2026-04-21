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    Final Fitness Event [Image 2 of 6]

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    Final Fitness Event

    COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Col. Thaddeus J. Clark asked Command Sgt. Maj. John (David) Wright to lead his last physical fitness session during the brigade’s annual training brief at Ft. Jackson, South Carolina. They pose at the basic combat training rites of passage platform. (courtesy photo by Col. Thaddeus J. Clark)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 17:07
    Photo ID: 9641040
    VIRIN: 260214-A-PW424-2636
    Resolution: 1160x805
    Size: 298.66 KB
    Location: COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    fitness test
    basic training
    Ft. Jackson

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