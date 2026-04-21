USS Portland Prepares for Typhoon Sinlaku Relief Efforts

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Sailors assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) and Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct small boat operations in a rigid-hulled inflatable boat to conduct a beach survey as part of relief efforts after Typhoon Sinlaku, April 23, 2026. Portland, part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), and elements of the 11th MEU, are providing vital defense support to civil authorities, contributing to crisis response and recovery efforts in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. In supporting FEMA and local governments, the Boxer ARG fills critical capability gaps to enable restoration of essential services by civil authorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sheryssa Dodard)