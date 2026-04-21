USS Portland Prepares for Typhoon Sinlaku Relief Efforts

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Chief Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Edwyn Munoz, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, monitors refueling inside Landing Craft, Air Cushion 52 in the well deck of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27), April 23, 2026. Portland, part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), and elements of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, are providing vital defense support to civil authorities, contributing to crisis response and recovery efforts in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. In supporting FEMA and local governments, the Boxer ARG fills critical capability gaps to enable restoration of essential services by civil authorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sheryssa Dodard)