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    USS Portland Prepares for Typhoon Sinlaku Relief Efforts [Image 5 of 12]

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    USS Portland Prepares for Typhoon Sinlaku Relief Efforts

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sheryssa Joseph Dodard 

    USS Portland (LPD 27)

    Chief Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Edwyn Munoz, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, monitors refueling inside Landing Craft, Air Cushion 52 in the well deck of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27), April 23, 2026. Portland, part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), and elements of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, are providing vital defense support to civil authorities, contributing to crisis response and recovery efforts in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. In supporting FEMA and local governments, the Boxer ARG fills critical capability gaps to enable restoration of essential services by civil authorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sheryssa Dodard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 09:16
    Photo ID: 9640717
    VIRIN: 260423-N-FG645-1009
    Resolution: 4501x3001
    Size: 5 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, USS Portland Prepares for Typhoon Sinlaku Relief Efforts [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Sheryssa Joseph Dodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Portland Sailors and Marines Conduct Routine Operations
    USS Portland Sailors and Marines Conduct Routine Operations
    USS Portland Sailors and Marines Conduct Routine Operations
    USS Portland Sailors and Marines Conduct Routine Operations
    USS Portland Prepares for Typhoon Sinlaku Relief Efforts
    USS Portland Prepares for Typhoon Sinlaku Relief Efforts
    USS Portland Prepares for Typhoon Sinlaku Relief Efforts
    USS Portland Prepares for Typhoon Sinlaku Relief Efforts
    USS Portland Prepares for Typhoon Sinlaku Relief Efforts
    USS Portland Prepares for Typhoon Sinlaku Relief Efforts
    USS Portland Prepares for Typhoon Sinlaku Relief Efforts
    USS Portland Prepares for Typhoon Sinlaku Relief Efforts

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    LCAC
    Underway
    USS Portland
    LPD 27
    RHIB
    7th Fleet

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