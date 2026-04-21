USS Portland Sailors and Marines Conduct Routine Operations

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U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Sophia Boomershine, a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), cleans tools in the hangar bay of San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27), April 22, 2026. Portland, part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), and elements of the 11th MEU, are providing vital defense support to civil authorities, contributing to crisis response and recovery efforts in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. In supporting FEMA and local governments, the Boxer ARG fills critical capability gaps to enable restoration of essential services by civil authorities (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sheryssa Dodard)