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    USS Portland Sailors and Marines Conduct Routine Operations [Image 1 of 12]

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    USS Portland Sailors and Marines Conduct Routine Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sheryssa Joseph Dodard 

    USS Portland (LPD 27)

    Operations Specialist 2nd Class Pedro Lemus, assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27), stands shipping officer watch in the ship’s pilot house, April 22, 2026. Portland, part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), and elements of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, are providing vital defense support to civil authorities, contributing to crisis response and recovery efforts in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku. In supporting FEMA and local governments, the Boxer ARG fills critical capability gaps to enable restoration of essential services by civil authorities (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sheryssa Dodard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 09:16
    Photo ID: 9640712
    VIRIN: 260422-N-FG645-1008
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10.19 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, USS Portland Sailors and Marines Conduct Routine Operations [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Sheryssa Joseph Dodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Portland Sailors and Marines Conduct Routine Operations
    USS Portland Sailors and Marines Conduct Routine Operations
    USS Portland Sailors and Marines Conduct Routine Operations
    USS Portland Sailors and Marines Conduct Routine Operations
    USS Portland Prepares for Typhoon Sinlaku Relief Efforts
    USS Portland Prepares for Typhoon Sinlaku Relief Efforts
    USS Portland Prepares for Typhoon Sinlaku Relief Efforts
    USS Portland Prepares for Typhoon Sinlaku Relief Efforts
    USS Portland Prepares for Typhoon Sinlaku Relief Efforts
    USS Portland Prepares for Typhoon Sinlaku Relief Efforts
    USS Portland Prepares for Typhoon Sinlaku Relief Efforts
    USS Portland Prepares for Typhoon Sinlaku Relief Efforts

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    Underway
    FEMA
    USS Portland
    LPD 27
    CH-53E Super Stallion
    7th Fleet

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