Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers download vehicles in preparation for counter landing live fire exercise in the Philippines

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A U.S. Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, directs

a Philippine semi-trailer truck carrying a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle and an

Advanced Medium Mobile Power Systems toward a staging area in preparation of a counter

landing live fire exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Laoag City, Philippines, April 22,

2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines

and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined

force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by

Spc. Hunter Carpenter)