Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers download vehicles in preparation for counter landing live fire exercise in the Philippines

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, watch

as an Advanced Medium Mobile Power Systems is removed from a semi-trailer truck by

Philippine contractors in preparation of a counter landing live fire exercise as part of Exercise

Balikatan 2026 in Laoag City, Philippines, April 22, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual

exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the

strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our

commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)