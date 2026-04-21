U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, watch
as an Advanced Medium Mobile Power Systems is removed from a semi-trailer truck by
Philippine contractors in preparation of a counter landing live fire exercise as part of Exercise
Balikatan 2026 in Laoag City, Philippines, April 22, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual
exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the
strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our
commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 23:46
|Photo ID:
|9637166
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-CK914-1080
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.89 MB
|Location:
|LAOAG CITY, PH
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers download vehicles in preparation for counter landing live fire exercise in the Philippines [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.