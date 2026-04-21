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    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers download vehicles in preparation for counter landing live fire exercise in the Philippines [Image 5 of 6]

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    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers download vehicles in preparation for counter landing live fire exercise in the Philippines

    LAOAG CITY, PHILIPPINES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, watch
    as an Advanced Medium Mobile Power Systems is removed from a semi-trailer truck by
    Philippine contractors in preparation of a counter landing live fire exercise as part of Exercise
    Balikatan 2026 in Laoag City, Philippines, April 22, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual
    exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the
    strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our
    commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 23:46
    Photo ID: 9637166
    VIRIN: 260422-A-CK914-1080
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.89 MB
    Location: LAOAG CITY, PH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers download vehicles in preparation for counter landing live fire exercise in the Philippines [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers download vehicles in preparation for counter landing live fire exercise in the Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers download vehicles in preparation for counter landing live fire exercise in the Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers download vehicles in preparation for counter landing live fire exercise in the Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers download vehicles in preparation for counter landing live fire exercise in the Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers download vehicles in preparation for counter landing live fire exercise in the Philippines
    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers download vehicles in preparation for counter landing live fire exercise in the Philippines

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    TAGS

    Balikatan
    25thID
    Partnership
    Interoperability
    BK26
    Balikatan 2026

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