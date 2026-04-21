A U.S. Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, drives
a U.S. Army High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle toward its staging spot in preparation
of a counter landing live fire exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Laoag City,
Philippines, April 22, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed
Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves
our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity.
(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 23:45
|Photo ID:
|9637164
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-CK914-1069
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.2 MB
|Location:
|LAOAG CITY, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers download vehicles in preparation for counter landing live fire exercise in the Philippines [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.