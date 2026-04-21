Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers download vehicles in preparation for counter landing live fire exercise in the Philippines

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A U.S. Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, drives

a U.S. Army High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle toward its staging spot in preparation

of a counter landing live fire exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Laoag City,

Philippines, April 22, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed

Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves

our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)