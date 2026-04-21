A U.S. Army High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle assigned to 25th Infantry Division,
is removed from a Philippine semi-trailer truck in preparation of a counter landing live fire
exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Laoag City, Philippines, April 22, 2026. Balikatan
is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military
that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and
demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc.
Hunter Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 23:43
|Photo ID:
|9637161
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-CK914-1029
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.91 MB
|Location:
|LAOAG CITY, PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers download vehicles in preparation for counter landing live fire exercise in the Philippines [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.