Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers download vehicles in preparation for counter landing live fire exercise in the Philippines

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A U.S. Army High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle assigned to 25th Infantry Division,

is removed from a Philippine semi-trailer truck in preparation of a counter landing live fire

exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Laoag City, Philippines, April 22, 2026. Balikatan

is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military

that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and

demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc.

Hunter Carpenter)