U.S. Army vehicles are transported into the La Paz Sand Dunes for staging in preparation of a
counter landing live fire exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Laoag City, Philippines,
April 22, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the
Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable
combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army
photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 23:41
|Photo ID:
|9637160
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-CK914-1008
|Resolution:
|6411x4274
|Size:
|7.43 MB
|Location:
|LAOAG CITY, PH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers download vehicles in preparation for counter landing live fire exercise in the Philippines [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.