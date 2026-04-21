Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers download vehicles in preparation for counter landing live fire exercise in the Philippines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army vehicles are transported into the La Paz Sand Dunes for staging in preparation of a

counter landing live fire exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Laoag City, Philippines,

April 22, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the

Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable

combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army

photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)