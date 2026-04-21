A Philippine contractor removes chains from a U.S. Army High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled
Vehicle assigned to 25th Infantry Division in preparation of a counter landing live fire exercise
as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Laoag City, Philippines, April 22, 2026. Balikatan is a
longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that
represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates
our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 23:44
|Photo ID:
|9637162
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-CK914-1038
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.1 MB
|Location:
|LAOAG CITY, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers download vehicles in preparation for counter landing live fire exercise in the Philippines [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.