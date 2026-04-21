Balikatan 2026: 25th ID Soldiers download vehicles in preparation for counter landing live fire exercise in the Philippines

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A Philippine contractor removes chains from a U.S. Army High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled

Vehicle assigned to 25th Infantry Division in preparation of a counter landing live fire exercise

as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Laoag City, Philippines, April 22, 2026. Balikatan is a

longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that

represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates

our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)