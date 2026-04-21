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    1st Cavalry Division Life Preservation Summit [Image 1 of 6]

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    1st Cavalry Division Life Preservation Summit

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Spc. Steven Day 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Troopers assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division Band perform during the 1st Cavalry Division Life Preservation Summit on Fort Hood, Texas, April 20 2026. The summit brought together chaplains and command teams from across the 1st Cavalry Division to engage with concepts and capabilities to preserve the lives of Soldiers, preventing suicide and increasing awareness of mental health across the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Steven Day)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 12:57
    Photo ID: 9635453
    VIRIN: 260420-A-WV576-2026
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 6.55 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1st Cavalry Division Life Preservation Summit [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    chaplain corps
    1st Cavalry Division Band
    David Woods Bartley
    1st Cavalry Division
    suicide prevention
    Life Preservation Summit

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