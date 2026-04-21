Chaplain (Maj.) Leanne Odle, 1st Cavalry Division Deputy Chaplain, sings the Star Spangled Banner to commence the 1st Cavalry Division Life Preservation Summit on Fort Hood, Texas, April 20 2026. The summit brought together chaplains and command teams from across the 1st Cavalry Division to engage with concepts and capabilities to preserve the lives of Soldiers, preventing suicide and increasing awareness of mental health across the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Steven Day)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 12:57
|Photo ID:
|9635447
|VIRIN:
|260420-A-WV576-2972
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|6.14 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Cavalry Division Life Preservation Summit [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.