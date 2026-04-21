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Maj. Gen. Thomas M. Feltey, 1st Cavalry Division Commanding General, addresses the crowd of chaplains and command teams at the beginning of the 1st Cavalry Division Life Preservation Summit on Fort Hood, Texas, April 20 2026. The summit brought together chaplains and command teams from across the 1st Cavalry Division to engage with concepts and capabilities to preserve the lives of Soldiers, preventing suicide and increasing awareness of mental health across the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Steven Day)