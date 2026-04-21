Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chaplain (Lt. Col.) William Newton, 1st Cavalry Division Chaplain, addresses issues with the U.S. Army's current understanding of suicide prevention, and introduces a life preservation initiative during the 1st Cavalry Division Life Preservation Summit on Fort Hood, Texas, April 20 2026. The summit brought together chaplains and command teams from across 1st Cavalry Division to engage with concepts and capabilities to preserve the lives of Soldiers, preventing suicide and increasing awareness of mental health across the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Steven Day)