Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

David Woods Bartley, an acclaimed motivational speaker and suicide survivor, gives a talk to 1st Cavalry Division chaplains and leaders during the 1st Cavalry Division Life Preservation Summit on Fort Hood, Texas, April 20, 2026. The summit brought together chaplains and command teams from across 1st Cavalry Division to engage with concepts and capabilities to preserve the lives of Soldiers, preventing suicide and increasing awareness of mental health across the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Steven Day)