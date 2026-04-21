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David Woods Bartley, an acclaimed motivational speaker and suicide survivor, addresses issues with the current understanding of suicide prevention, and introduces new concepts to preserve and improve the lives of Soldiers during the 1st Cavalry Division Life Preservation Summit on Fort Hood, Texas, April 20, 2026. The summit brought together chaplains and command teams from across 1st Cavalry Division to engage with concepts and capabilities to preserve the lives of Soldiers, preventing suicide and increasing awareness of mental health across the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Spence)